QNB Corp (OTCMKTS:QNBC) CEO David W. Freeman purchased 495 shares of QNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $20,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS:QNBC remained flat at $$43.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 702. QNB Corp has a 52 week low of $43.55 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $151.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Get QNB alerts:

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/qnb-corp-qnbc-ceo-david-w-freeman-buys-495-shares.html.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as the holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.