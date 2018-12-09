Quanex Building Products (NX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 10th. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $239.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on NX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In related news, CFO Brent L. Korb sold 11,800 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $227,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/quanex-building-products-nx-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.