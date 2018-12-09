Quantbot Technologies LP Has $424,000 Holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 107.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,090,000 after acquiring an additional 255,900 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 536,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 183,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,675,000 after acquiring an additional 179,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $2,922,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 96,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $5,116,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,238,423.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBP opened at $35.51 on Friday. Installed Building Products Inc has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

IBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on Installed Building Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Installed Building Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Stephens lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $38.00 price target on Installed Building Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Quantbot Technologies LP Has $424,000 Holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/quantbot-technologies-lp-has-424000-holdings-in-installed-building-products-inc-ibp.html.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.