Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $472,000 in Sprint Corp (S) Stock

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 72,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of S. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sprint by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 113,323 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sprint by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,334,000 after buying an additional 1,308,054 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sprint by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 233,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 66,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Sprint by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 464,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 40,908 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 129,652 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $827,179.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $2,030,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,419,275 shares in the company, valued at $14,999,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.71. Sprint Corp has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Sprint had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

