Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,738,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 644,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 565,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,093,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Macquarie raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $203,001.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $117,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

