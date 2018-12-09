Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 662,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,835 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $265,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $21,089,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $101.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.56.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Samuel G. Dawson purchased 3,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.63 per share, with a total value of $349,708.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bobby Berman sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $140,657.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CFR opened at $94.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.02 and a 1-year high of $121.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $353.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.41 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/quantbot-technologies-lp-reduces-stake-in-cullen-frost-bankers-inc-cfr.html.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.