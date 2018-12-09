Quidel (QDEL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

Quidel stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. Quidel has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -696.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Quidel had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 18,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,103,078.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,538,057.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Keith Russell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $939,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,278.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,081,373 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quidel by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 55.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

