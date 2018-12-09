Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Stake Increased by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,882,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 893,130 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust were worth $38,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,261,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,551,000 after purchasing an additional 256,562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,354,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,147,000 after purchasing an additional 431,965 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,269,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,196,000 after purchasing an additional 77,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,384,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE RPT opened at $14.31 on Friday. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.37 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 16.33%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPT. ValuEngine raised Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price objective on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Stake Increased by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/ramco-gershenson-properties-trust-rpt-stake-increased-by-nwq-investment-management-company-llc.html.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.