Raymond James Raises Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Price Target to $175.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $190.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.85.

NYSE EW opened at $157.21 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $110.68 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $4,630,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $212,306.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,156 shares of company stock worth $27,603,513 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 911,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,649,000 after acquiring an additional 295,113 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.4% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 161,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,680,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.3% during the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

