Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for WestJet Airlines (WJAFF)

WestJet Airlines (OTCMKTS:WJAFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WJAFF. Paradigm Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of WestJet Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestJet Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get WestJet Airlines alerts:

Shares of WestJet Airlines stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. WestJet Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for WestJet Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestJet Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.