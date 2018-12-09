Red Hat Inc (RHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) to report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Red Hat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.88. Red Hat posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Hat will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Hat.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Red Hat’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura decreased their target price on Red Hat from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Red Hat from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Red Hat from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Northland Securities downgraded Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Red Hat in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

Shares of RHT stock opened at $177.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Red Hat has a 52 week low of $115.31 and a 52 week high of $179.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $314,200.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,214,223.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $453,984. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Red Hat by 761.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,010,801 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $137,752,000 after purchasing an additional 893,465 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 64.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,162,044 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $290,527,000 after buying an additional 850,715 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 148.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 843,945 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $115,012,000 after buying an additional 504,787 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 3,281.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 421,884 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $57,494,000 after buying an additional 409,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 140.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 548,095 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $74,695,000 after buying an additional 319,760 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

