Regalcoin (REC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97,876.00

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Regalcoin has a total market cap of $97,876.00 and $48.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Regalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00002091 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Regalcoin (CRYPTO:REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Regalcoin’s official website is regalcoin.co.

Regalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

