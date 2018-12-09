Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 484 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 443.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $63.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $61.99 and a 12 month high of $77.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 484 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/rehmann-capital-advisory-group-acquires-484-shares-of-vanguard-ftse-pacific-etf-vpl.html.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.