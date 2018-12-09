Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $400,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 28.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7,719.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $280.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.15.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $179.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

