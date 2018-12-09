Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,346,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 722,374 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Nutanix worth $100,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2,191.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,095,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,791,000 after buying an additional 1,047,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,727,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,213,000 after buying an additional 900,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 189.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,828,000 after buying an additional 657,294 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 36.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,222,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,955,000 after buying an additional 588,743 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 213.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after buying an additional 551,052 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $771,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $336,904.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,177. 14.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 0.67. Nutanix Inc has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $313.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.21 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 94.01%. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

