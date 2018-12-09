Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 213,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $108,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.26, for a total value of $784,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $372.83 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $281.89 and a 1-year high of $416.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Oppenheimer set a $440.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $441.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Leerink Swann set a $483.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/renaissance-technologies-llc-trims-stake-in-regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-regn.html.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.