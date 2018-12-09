RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Receives $141.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNR. Citigroup cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $161.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

NYSE:RNR traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $116.50 and a 52-week high of $142.56.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 15.07%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($13.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.81%.

In other news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $103,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $90,594,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3,627.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 563,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 548,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 31.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,389,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,139,000 after buying an additional 335,307 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 135.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 559,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after buying an additional 322,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,659,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,654,000 after purchasing an additional 196,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.