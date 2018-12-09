RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Stake Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $139.20 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.42. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($13.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.81%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $103,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $161.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

