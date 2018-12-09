Replimune Group (REPL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on REPL. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $14.32 on Friday. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $637,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

