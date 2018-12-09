Repme Trading Down 47.4% This Week (RPM)

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, Repme has traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar. Repme has a total market cap of $360,330.00 and $84,993.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Repme token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Token Store and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.02711140 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00133890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00176487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.98 or 0.09698900 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Repme Token Profile

Repme’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,220,523,483 tokens. The official message board for Repme is medium.com/@repmedapp. The official website for Repme is repme.io. Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio.

Repme Token Trading

Repme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Repme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Repme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

