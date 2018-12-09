Research Analysts Set Expectations for National Bank of Canada’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, December 5th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NA. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.36.

NA stock opened at C$58.96 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$57.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.95.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total transaction of C$728,000.00. Insiders have sold 86,200 shares of company stock worth $5,604,116 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

