Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) versus Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Financial Survey

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Retail Opportunity Investments and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 5 1 0 2.00 Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 8 5 0 2.38

Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.52%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $102.59, indicating a potential upside of 0.74%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $273.26 million 7.48 $38.47 million $1.14 15.74 Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.53 billion 7.58 $328.37 million $5.94 17.14

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments. Retail Opportunity Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Retail Opportunity Investments has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Retail Opportunity Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 14.69% 3.26% 1.42% Mid-America Apartment Communities 18.20% 4.36% 2.47%

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Retail Opportunity Investments on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2018, ROIC owned 92 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services and Standard & Poor's.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of September 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,441 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.