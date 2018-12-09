Rev Group Inc (REVG) Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 450.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 637,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,519 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.01% of Rev Group worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rev Group by 271.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rev Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Rev Group by 161.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Rev Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rev Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000.

REVG opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Rev Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $757.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.50.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Rev Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Rev Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rev Group Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rev Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. initiated coverage on shares of Rev Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rev Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

