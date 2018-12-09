Reviewing Baidu (BIDU) & Infinite Group (IMCI)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 30.06% 14.73% 7.88% Infinite Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Baidu has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baidu and Infinite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 4 13 0 2.76 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baidu currently has a consensus price target of $276.08, indicating a potential upside of 53.76%. Given Baidu’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baidu is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baidu and Infinite Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $13.03 billion 4.78 $2.81 billion $8.06 22.28 Infinite Group $7.41 million 0.05 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Infinite Group.

Summary

Baidu beats Infinite Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps. It also provides Baijiahao, a publisher platform for content providers; Baidu Post Bar, a social media platform; Haokan Videos, an online short-form video aggregation platform; Baidu Knows, a knowledge sharing platform; Baidu Encyclopedia; Baidu Education, an online educational resources platform; Baidu Mobile Assistant, a mobile app marketplace; Baidu Mobile Guardian, a phone security software; DuerOS, a conversational artificial intelligence platform; Baidu Wallet, an online and mobile payment service; Baidu Consumer Credit, an installment payment service; Baidu Wealth Management, a wealth management service; Baidu Maps that offers services relating to locations and intelligent routing and navigation; Baidu Cloud Drive, a personal cloud service platform; and various mobile products and services. In addition, this segment offers online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, as well as Baidu Feed; Baidu Cloud, a public cloud computing platform; and Apollo, an open source autonomous driving platform. The iQIYI segment provides Internet video streaming services. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc. provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology. The company also provides cloud computing services, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions; and level 2 Microsoft and Hewlett Packard server, and software-based managed services through its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. In addition, it sells third party software licenses, as well as offers virtualization support services. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

