Reviewing Big Tree Group (BIGG) & Funko (FNKO)

Big Tree Group (OTCMKTS:BIGG) and Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Big Tree Group and Funko, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Tree Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Funko 0 2 5 0 2.71

Funko has a consensus target price of $19.57, indicating a potential upside of 36.20%. Given Funko’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Funko is more favorable than Big Tree Group.

Profitability

This table compares Big Tree Group and Funko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Tree Group N/A N/A N/A Funko 1.55% 10.69% 4.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of Funko shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Funko shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Big Tree Group and Funko’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Tree Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Funko $516.08 million 1.35 $3.72 million $0.30 47.90

Funko has higher revenue and earnings than Big Tree Group.

Summary

Funko beats Big Tree Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Big Tree Group Company Profile

Big Tree Group, Inc. engages in sourcing, contractual manufacturing, distributing, and exporting toys and related products. It sources various toys that are made of plastic, wood, metal, wool, and electronic materials primarily targeting children from infants to teenagers. The company offers infant appliances, games, balls, dolls, stuffed toys, transformers, racing track sets, play sets, water toys, and educational toys that could be operated by battery, manual power, wire control, remote control, voice control, infrared ray control, and other applications, as well as offers Big Tree Magic Puzzle (3D) products. It also provides 28/game stations, magician gears, toys, chesses, sport balls, fitness apparatus, exercise instruments, swimming pools, and roller skates, as well as adornments for the Christmas tree under the Big Tree Carnival and Big Tree brands. The company offers its sourcing services to distributors, trading companies, and wholesalers primarily located in mainland China, Hong Kong, Europe, South America, Asia and the United States; and Big Tree Magic Puzzle (3D) directly to consumers in China through its showrooms and airport locations, as well as through its Tmall.com online store. Big Tree Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shantou, China. Big Tree Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lins (HK) International Trading Limited.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets. The company sells its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; distributors for sale to small retailers; and consumers through its e-commerce business, as well as at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions. Funko, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

