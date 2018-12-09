Reviewing Microwave Filter (MFCO) & IMPINJ (PI)

Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) and IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Microwave Filter alerts:

This table compares Microwave Filter and IMPINJ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microwave Filter $3.04 million 0.34 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A IMPINJ $125.30 million 3.07 -$17.32 million ($0.29) -61.83

Microwave Filter has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IMPINJ.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of IMPINJ shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of IMPINJ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Microwave Filter and IMPINJ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microwave Filter 0 0 0 0 N/A IMPINJ 0 4 2 0 2.33

IMPINJ has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.15%. Given IMPINJ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IMPINJ is more favorable than Microwave Filter.

Profitability

This table compares Microwave Filter and IMPINJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microwave Filter -6.06% -16.37% -10.87% IMPINJ -33.58% -20.18% -14.43%

Risk & Volatility

Microwave Filter has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPINJ has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IMPINJ beats Microwave Filter on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Niagara Scientific, Inc., custom designs case packing machines to automatically pack products into shipping cases for food processors and other commodity products; and sells spare parts. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also consists of software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform. In addition, the company's platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, drivers' licenses, food, and luggage to consumer and business applications, including inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, airline, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Microwave Filter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microwave Filter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.