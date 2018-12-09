Reviewing One Horizon Group (OHGI) & Franklin Wireless (FKWL)

One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get One Horizon Group alerts:

One Horizon Group has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares One Horizon Group and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group -1,071.23% -79.80% -70.89% Franklin Wireless -4.13% -8.43% -5.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of One Horizon Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of One Horizon Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares One Horizon Group and Franklin Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group $710,000.00 16.53 -$7.43 million N/A N/A Franklin Wireless $30.07 million 0.77 -$2.09 million N/A N/A

Franklin Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than One Horizon Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for One Horizon Group and Franklin Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Franklin Wireless beats One Horizon Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Horizon Group Company Profile

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications. Its products are used to solve wireless connectivity challenges in various vertical markets, including video surveillance, digital signage, home security, oil and gas exploration, kiosks, fleet management, smart grid, vehicle diagnostics, telematics, and others. The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the United States, South America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for One Horizon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Horizon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.