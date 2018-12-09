Reviewing SWISS RE LTD/S (SSREY) and China Life Insurance (LFC)

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

SWISS RE LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. SWISS RE LTD/S pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. China Life Insurance pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SWISS RE LTD/S and China Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWISS RE LTD/S N/A N/A N/A China Life Insurance 4.03% 7.73% 0.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SWISS RE LTD/S and China Life Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWISS RE LTD/S $42.49 billion 0.76 $398.00 million $0.26 86.15 China Life Insurance $105.48 billion 0.55 $4.77 billion $0.93 11.11

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than SWISS RE LTD/S. China Life Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWISS RE LTD/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SWISS RE LTD/S and China Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWISS RE LTD/S 1 1 3 0 2.40 China Life Insurance 4 4 2 0 1.80

China Life Insurance has a consensus price target of $13.85, indicating a potential upside of 34.08%. Given China Life Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Life Insurance is more favorable than SWISS RE LTD/S.

Risk and Volatility

SWISS RE LTD/S has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Life Insurance has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SWISS RE LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of China Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Life Insurance beats SWISS RE LTD/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SWISS RE LTD/S Company Profile

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites casualty, property and specialty, agriculture, aviation, engineering, marine, life and health, retakaful, solvency II, and facultative reinsurance products, as well as trade credit, surety, and political risk reinsurance; structured reinsurance solutions; and insurance-linked securities. The company also offers customized products and standard insurance covers; and manages closed and open life and health insurance books. The company serves insurance companies, mid-to-large-sized corporations, and public sector clients. Swiss Re Ltd was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products. The company is also involved in reinsurance business; the asset management, fund management, and health management activities; retirement properties investment; and provision of financial services. It sells its products through agents, direct sales representatives, and dedicated and non-dedicated agencies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

