Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.17 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.27. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.07 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 37.00%. On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Hovde Group raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

In other news, EVP W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $184,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

