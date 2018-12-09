Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 801.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.7% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 74,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AJRD stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.88. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AJRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

