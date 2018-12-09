Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,968 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (FII)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Federated Investors worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Federated Investors by 33.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Federated Investors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Federated Investors by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,774,000 after buying an additional 50,261 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Federated Investors by 48.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 162,690 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FII opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Federated Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $36.76.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.04 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 26.25%. Research analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

In other Federated Investors news, VP John B. Fisher sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $251,364.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 541,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,477,561.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $35,459.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,712 shares of company stock valued at $291,790 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Federated Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Federated Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

