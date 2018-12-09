Richland Resources (RLD) Trading Down 14.3%

Richland Resources Ltd (LON:RLD) shares dropped 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 2,727,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 937% from the average daily volume of 262,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

About Richland Resources (LON:RLD)

Richland Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and sale of colored gemstones. The company primarily focuses on mining Capricorn sapphires. It holds interest in Capricorn Sapphire project that comprise various tenements covering an area of approximately 494 hectares located in Queensland, Australia.

