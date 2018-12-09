RigNet (RNET) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $24.00 target price on RigNet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised RigNet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ RNET opened at $15.00 on Friday. RigNet has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Keith Olsen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $45,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,648.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Maumus Mcdermott sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $230,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,306 shares of company stock worth $326,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RigNet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,904,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 170,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RigNet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in RigNet by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 934,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RigNet by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 66,515 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RigNet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 30,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

