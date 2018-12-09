Riverhead Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 726.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,450 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 202.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $31.33 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

