Riverhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 411 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,041,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,586,376,000 after buying an additional 919,651 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,618,916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,494,171,000 after buying an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,229,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,817,000 after buying an additional 37,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 55,048.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,504,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,292,998,000 after buying an additional 5,494,946 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $629,647,000 after buying an additional 82,875 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total transaction of $5,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,187,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.81, for a total value of $707,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,312 shares of company stock worth $13,847,852 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $224.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $175.79 and a 52 week high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $257.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Loop Capital set a $265.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.85.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

