RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLJ. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLJ. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.68 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

