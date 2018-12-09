RMR Group (RMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get RMR Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded RMR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.50.

RMR Group stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.61. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $98.00.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.32 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, analysts predict that RMR Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.