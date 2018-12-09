Robert J. Bertolini Sells 3,440 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.77, for a total transaction of $460,168.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,512.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $128.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $96.70 and a 52 week high of $139.72.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.58 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth about $6,391,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 206.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 126,456 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 193,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 744.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.06.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

