Robert Kaiden Sells 3,538 Shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Robert Kaiden sold 3,538 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $116,966.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 6th, Robert Kaiden sold 3,962 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $127,457.54.
- On Tuesday, November 6th, Robert Kaiden sold 3,702 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $127,237.74.
- On Thursday, November 1st, Robert Kaiden sold 2,374 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $80,787.22.
- On Monday, October 1st, Robert Kaiden sold 1,362 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $38,980.44.
Twitter stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Twitter by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Twitter by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
