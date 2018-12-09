Rocky Mountain Liquor (RUM) Trading Down 22.2%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (CVE:RUM)’s share price dropped 22.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 204,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 72,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,856.55.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juices, soft drinks, and ice and giftware products. As of May 16, 2018, it owned and operated 33 private liquor stores.

