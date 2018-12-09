Rogers Communications Inc. Class B Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (RCI.B)

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 10th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th.

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$71.22 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$55.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.08.

Get Rogers Communications Inc. Class B alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCI.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/rogers-communications-inc-class-b-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-48-rci-b.html.

About Rogers Communications Inc. Class B

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.