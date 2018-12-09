Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498,487 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 81,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 13.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 11.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $57.25 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Rollins’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 11th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, October 23rd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, December 10th.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

