Rollins (ROL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Rollins (NYSE:ROL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

ROL opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.31. Rollins has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $64.42.

Shares of Rollins are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 11th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, October 23rd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, December 10th.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.64 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rollins by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 25,148 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 325,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rollins by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

