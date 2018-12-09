Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (DB1) a €125.00 Price Target

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) received a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DB1. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Friday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. HSBC set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Independent Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €122.89 ($142.89).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €111.05 ($129.13) on Friday. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €77.25 ($89.83) and a twelve month high of €111.20 ($129.30).

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

