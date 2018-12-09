Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GMS (GMS) a $25.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 target price on GMS (NYSE:GMS) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GMS. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GMS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GMS from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of GMS stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. GMS has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.17.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). GMS had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GMS will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin acquired 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,139.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,389.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of GMS by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 162,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of GMS by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in GMS by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in GMS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.