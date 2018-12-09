Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Netflix (NFLX)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a $450.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie set a $410.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a sell rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $380.97.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $265.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12. Netflix has a 1-year low of $184.82 and a 1-year high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 99,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.25, for a total transaction of $36,781,914.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,781,914.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $166,868.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,450 shares of company stock worth $108,250,865. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 63,891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

