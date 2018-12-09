Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Performer Rating for Barclays (BARC)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector performer rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BARC. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 243 ($3.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 266 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 225 ($2.94).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 154.36 ($2.02) on Thursday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.35 ($3.08).

In related news, insider Mary Anne Citrino purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £3,520 ($4,599.50). Also, insider James E. Staley purchased 168,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £293,816.40 ($383,923.17).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

