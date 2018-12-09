Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.56% of Boston Private Financial worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 21.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Private Financial news, CEO David J. Kaye sold 27,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $358,848.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,769.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $11.76 on Friday. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $992.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

