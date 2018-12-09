Royce & Associates LP Sells 118,900 Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.68% of HighPoint Resources worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter valued at $128,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 97.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPR stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. HighPoint Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $131.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Troy L. Schindler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPR shares. ValuEngine downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HighPoint Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $9.00 target price on HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

