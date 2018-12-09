RPICoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $54,428.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, RPICoin has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $54,428.00 and $2,043.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00037035 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000759 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000931 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 767,304,276 coins and its circulating supply is 518,909,819 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

